Hysteresis, also known as window size, adds a window above or below the trigger level. Hysteresis reduces false triggering caused by noise or jitter in the signal.
The Oscilloscope uses a hysteresis which is 25% of Volts/div. For example, when you set Volts/div to 0.08 V, the hysteresis is 0.02 V. The way this hysteresis works depends on the value you specify for Slope in trigger settings, as described in the following table:
|Slope
|Description
|Rising
|The Oscilloscope detects a trigger when the signal starts or drops below Level minus hysteresis and then rises above Level.
|Falling
|The Oscilloscope detects a trigger when the signal starts or rises above Level plus hysteresis and then drops below Level.
|Either
|The Oscilloscope detects a trigger when the signal starts or drops below Level minus hysteresis/2 and then rises above Level, or when the signal starts or rises above Level plus hysteresis/2 and then drops below Level.
The following figure explains how the Oscilloscope uses hysteresis to avoid false triggering when Slope is Falling:
The following figure explains how the Oscilloscope uses hysteresis to avoid false triggering when Slope is Rising:
The following figure explains how the Oscilloscope uses hysteresis to avoid false triggering when Slope is Either: