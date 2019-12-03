FFT Channel

You can configure the fast Fourier transform (FFT) channel to perform a 16K-point fast Fourier transform on the signal.

Use the following settings to configure the FFT channel.

Setting Description Status Enables or disables fast Fourier transform on the source channel. Source channel Source channel on which you want to perform fast Fourier transform. Window Time-domain window to apply to the signal. Start frequency Frequency at the extreme left of the horizontal axis. Stop frequency Frequency at the extreme right of the horizontal axis.