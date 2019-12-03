Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.2 Manual

You can configure the fast Fourier transform (FFT) channel to perform a 16K-point fast Fourier transform on the signal.

Use the following settings to configure the FFT channel.

Setting Description
Status Enables or disables fast Fourier transform on the source channel.
Source channel Source channel on which you want to perform fast Fourier transform.
Window Time-domain window to apply to the signal.
Start frequency Frequency at the extreme left of the horizontal axis.
Stop frequency Frequency at the extreme right of the horizontal axis.
Display Description
Center frequency Frequency that is at the center of the horizontal axis.
Span Range between the start frequency and the stop frequency.
Reference level Maximum expected power of the input signal. The Oscilloscope automatically sets Reference level based on the value of Volts/Div.
Resolution bandwidth The horizontal scale.
Record length Range of the X axis on the time domain graph.

