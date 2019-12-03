You can configure the fast Fourier transform (FFT) channel to perform a 16K-point fast Fourier transform on the signal.
Use the following settings to configure the FFT channel.
|Setting
|Description
|Status
|Enables or disables fast Fourier transform on the source channel.
|Source channel
|Source channel on which you want to perform fast Fourier transform.
|Window
|Time-domain window to apply to the signal.
|Start frequency
|Frequency at the extreme left of the horizontal axis.
|Stop frequency
|Frequency at the extreme right of the horizontal axis.
|Display
|Description
|Center frequency
|Frequency that is at the center of the horizontal axis.
|Span
|Range between the start frequency and the stop frequency.
|Reference level
|Maximum expected power of the input signal. The Oscilloscope automatically sets Reference level based on the value of Volts/Div.
|Resolution bandwidth
|The horizontal scale.
|Record length
|Range of the X axis on the time domain graph.