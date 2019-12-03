Display Window (Data Logger)

The Data Logger displays the acquired signals on the left side of the panel.

Use Cursors to measure a given point on the signal trace, or compare the differences between two points. You can select one of the three modes for a cursor:

Cursor Mode Description Off Turns off the cursors. Track Cursor positions are restricted to the acquired data points on a trace. Manual Cursors positions are not restricted to the acquired data points on a trace.

When Cursors is set to Manual or Track, a table appears above the display with the following data:

Column Description C1 Displays the time and voltage readings for Cursor 1. C2 Displays the time and voltage readings for Cursor 2. |Δ Value| Displays the absolute time and voltage differences between Cursor 1 and Cursor 2.

The Data Logger's logging status shows in the upper right corner of the graph. The Data Logger has the following logging statuses: