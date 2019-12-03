Display Window (Data Logger)

The Data Logger displays the acquired signals on the left side of the panel.
Use Cursors to measure a given point on the signal trace, or compare the differences between two points. You can select one of the three modes for a cursor:
|Cursor Mode
|Description
|Off
|Turns off the cursors.
|Track
|Cursor positions are restricted to the acquired data points on a trace.
|Manual
|Cursors positions are not restricted to the acquired data points on a trace.
When Cursors is set to Manual or Track, a table appears above the display with the following data:
|Column
|Description
|C1
|Displays the time and voltage readings for Cursor 1.
|C2
|Displays the time and voltage readings for Cursor 2.
||Δ Value|
|Displays the absolute time and voltage differences between Cursor 1 and Cursor 2.
The Data Logger's logging status shows in the upper right corner of the graph. The Data Logger has the following logging statuses: