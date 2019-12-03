Display Window (Bode Analyzer)

Use Cursors to measure a given point on the signal trace, or compare the differences between two points.
|Cursor Mode
|Description
|Off
|Turns off the cursors.
|Track
|Cursor positions are restricted to the acquired data points on a trace.
|Manual
|Cursors positions are not restricted to the acquired data points on a trace.
When Cursors is set to Manual or Track, a table appears above the display with the following data:
|Column
|Description
|C1
|Displays the Frequency, Gain and Phase readings for Cursor 1. Use the drop-down beside C1 to select the response to measure.
|C2
|Displays the Frequency, Gain and Phase readings for Cursor 2. Use the drop-down beside C2 to select the response to measure.
||Δ Value|
|Displays the Frequency, Gain and Phase readings for C2 - C1.