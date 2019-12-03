Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.2 Manual

Table Of Contents

Display Controls (Bode)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: November 26, 2019

Use the display controls to manipulate the display of the data on the graph.

Click to access these controls:

Control Description
Zoom all Click to view all data on the graph. Useful when you have zoomed or panned the display.
Autoscale Select On to change the scale to display all the data.Select Off to keep the scale consistent. Data may flow off the display with this setting, or not fill the display.
Gain mapping Choose Logarithmic or Linear for the Gain axis.
Phase mapping Choose Degrees or Radians for the Phase axis.
Display with phase shift

Select to show phase shift display options for Response 1 through Response 3, and Reference 1 and Reference 2.

If Degrees is selected in Phase mapping, Response 1 through Response 3, and Reference 1 and Reference 2 will each have a drop-down with phase shift display options in degrees.

If Radians is selected in Phase mapping, Response 1 through Response 3, and Reference 1 and Reference 2 will each have a drop-down with phase shift display options in rads.

Zooming and Panning

Use the mouse to do the following:

Mouse Action Result
Scroll mouse wheel Zooms in/out.
Hold down left button and drag Pans left/right, up/down.

Recently Viewed Topics