Display Controls (Bode)

Use the display controls to manipulate the display of the data on the graph.
Click to access these controls:
|Control
|Description
|Zoom all
|Click to view all data on the graph. Useful when you have zoomed or panned the display.
|Autoscale
|Select On to change the scale to display all the data.Select Off to keep the scale consistent. Data may flow off the display with this setting, or not fill the display.
|Gain mapping
|Choose Logarithmic or Linear for the Gain axis.
|Phase mapping
|Choose Degrees or Radians for the Phase axis.
|Display with phase shift
|
Select to show phase shift display options for Response 1 through Response 3, and Reference 1 and Reference 2.
If Degrees is selected in Phase mapping, Response 1 through Response 3, and Reference 1 and Reference 2 will each have a drop-down with phase shift display options in degrees.
If Radians is selected in Phase mapping, Response 1 through Response 3, and Reference 1 and Reference 2 will each have a drop-down with phase shift display options in rads.
Use the mouse to do the following:
|Mouse Action
|Result
|Scroll mouse wheel
|Zooms in/out.
|Hold down left button and drag
|Pans left/right, up/down.