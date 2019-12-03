Configuration Options (Data Generator)

Use configuration options on the Data Generator (Data Gen) Soft Front Panel (SFP) to control how to generate analog signals. For example, you can generate two or more phase-shifted waveforms.

Toolbar Controls

Use toolbar controls to perform common tasks for the Data Gen. The toolbar is located at the top of the SFP.

Control Description Drag and drop Drags and drops the SFP to the desired position within the browser window. Large SFPs such as the Oscilloscope are always located to the left of small SFPs such as the Variable Power Supplies (VPS). Your window size decides whether the SFPs are arranged vertically or horizontally. Dropdown Click to open the current SFP in a separate browser window. To restore it to the original window, close the SFP by clicking and launch it again. Run/Stop Click Run to start data acquisition or generation. Click Stop to stop data acquisition or generation. Collaboration Indicates whether you are controlling or viewing the instrument, and whether others are using the instrument simultaneously. Click the button to request or release your control over the instrument. For more information, refer to Collaborating with Your Team Members

Static Mode

The following settings are available when you select the Static mode:

Setting Description Waveform Type of waveform you want to generate. Frequency Frequency of the waveform. This option is available only if you select Sine, Square, or Triangle as the waveform type. Amplitude Peak-to-peak voltage of the waveform. This option is available only if you select Sine, Square, or Triangle as the waveform type. DC offset Mean amplitude displacement from zero. This option is available only if you select Sine, Square, or Triangle as the waveform type. Phase Initial phase, in degrees, of the waveform. This option is available only if you select Sine, Square, or Triangle as the waveform type. Note If you want to generate phase-shifted waveforms, you can open multiple channels and set different phases for the waveforms. If you want a stable phase shift, ensure that the waveforms are synchronized. To achieve that, the waveforms must have the same frequency and you are not recommended to change their frequencies when the SFP is running. Duty cycle Percentage of the pulse width in the total period of the waveform. This option is available only if you select Square as the waveform type. Symmetry Projection of the line segment between the start and the peak divided by the width of a waveform cycle. The default is 50%. This option is available only if you select Triangle as the waveform type. Voltage Amplitude displacement from zero. This option is available only if you select DC as the waveform type.

Data Generator Maximum Amplitude vs Frequency

For sine and triangle waveforms, the maximum amplitude is 10 V (20 V peak-to-peak) when the frequency is within the valid range of 100 mHz to 50 kHz. But for a square waveform, the maximum amplitude is less than 10 V when the frequency is close to its upper limit. The following figure illustrates the relationship between maximum amplitude and frequency for a square waveform.

Figure 1. Data Generator Maximum Amplitude vs Frequency

The output range for the Data Gen is ±10 V. The output waveform will be distorted when Amplitude plus DC offset exceeds the total output range. Refer to the following tables to learn more about the output range.

Table 1. Output Range