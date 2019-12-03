Choosing the Instruments

You can choose from various instruments based on the kind of measurement you want to take.
Refer to the following table to determine which instrument you want to use to measure analog signals.
|Oscilloscope
|Data Logger
|Use cases
|
|Acquire, display, record, and store analog signals to a file.
|Hardware terminals
|Instrumentation I/O
|Control I/O
|Number of channels
|4
|24 (single-ended mode and differential mode)
|Input range
|±50 V
|±10 V, ±5 V, ±2 V, ±1 V
|Accuracy
|2% of input + 1% of full scale
|
|Trigger types
|Two types of hardware triggers:
|Various types of software triggers:
|Maximum sample rate
|
|
|Continuously acquire data?
|No
|Yes
|Automatically save data to the local computer?
|No
|Yes
|Export data?
|Yes
|Yes
Refer to the following table to determine which instrument you want to use to generate analog signals.
|Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator
|Data Generator
|Use cases
|Generate standard or arbitrary waveforms.
|Generate standard waveforms.
|Hardware terminals
|Instrumentation I/O
|Control I/O
|Number of channels
|2
|4
|Maximum frequency
|15 MHz
|50 kHz
|Channel mode
|Static, Sweep, and Custom
|Static
|Can generate a phase shift?
|Yes
|Yes