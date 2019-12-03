Choosing the Instruments

You can choose from various instruments based on the kind of measurement you want to take.

Oscilloscope vs Data Logger

Refer to the following table to determine which instrument you want to use to measure analog signals.

Oscilloscope Data Logger Use cases Acquire, display, analyze, and record waveforms.

Perform fast Fourier transform or mathematical operations on the signal.

Compare the acquired signal with the signal on a reference channel. Acquire, display, record, and store analog signals to a file. Hardware terminals Instrumentation I/O Control I/O Number of channels 4 24 (single-ended mode and differential mode) Input range ±50 V ±10 V , ±5 V , ±2 V , ±1 V Accuracy 2% of input + 1% of full scale Typical condition (25 °C ± 5 °C): 0.064% of reading + 0.004% of range

Maximum (10 °C to 35 °C): 0.397% of reading + 0.054% of range Trigger types Two types of hardware triggers: Analog edge

Digital edge Various types of software triggers: Start trigger: Immediate, Delay, Level, and Range.

Stop trigger: No trigger, Duration, Level, Range, and Number of samples. Maximum sample rate 400 MS/s with repetitive sampling enabled

with repetitive sampling enabled 100 MS/s without repetitive sampling enabled Single channel: 100 kS/s

Multichannel: 100 kS/s (aggregate) Continuously acquire data? No Yes Automatically save data to the local computer? No Yes Export data? Yes Yes

Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator vs Data Generator

Refer to the following table to determine which instrument you want to use to generate analog signals.