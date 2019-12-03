Bus Settings (Logic Analyzer)

You can use the Buses tab to add, remove, and configure buses for the Logic Analyzer. Access the Buses tab by clicking the icon in the Logic Analyzer section and selecting Buses.
The following configuration options are available when Mode is Custom. The Custom mode allows you to analyze a customized set of data lines.
|Setting
|Description
|Status
|Enables or disables signal acquisition on the bus lines.
|Name
|Bus name.
|Mode
|Bus mode.
|Bus lines
|Data lines.
|Clock
|Clock line. When you select None, the Logic Analyzer samples the data line only when the data value changes. Selecting a data line for Clock or Enable adds that line to the display, but the setting does not affect the signal acquisition in any way.
|Enable
|Optional enable line. Selecting a data line for Clock or Enable adds that line to the display, but the setting does not affect the signal acquisition in any way.
|Clock active
|Sampling edge of the clock line. The Logic Analyzer samples the data line when the clock line is on the edge you specify in Clock active.
|Enable active
|Polarity of the enable line. The Logic Analyzer samples the data line only when the enable line meets the condition you specify in Enable active.
|Endianness
|Determines the bit order during data interpretation.
The following configuration options are available when Mode is I2C:
|Format
|Display format of the interpreted data.
|Clock (SCL)
|Clock signal.
|Data (SDA)
|Data signal.
The following configuration options are available when Mode is SPI:
|Format
|Display format of the interpreted data.
|MOSI
|Master output, slave input line.
|MISO
|Master input, slave output line.
|SCLK
|Serial clock line.
|SS
|Slave select line.
|Bits per transfer
|Number of bits in one transmission word.
|Bit order
|Determines the bit order during data interpretation.
|Clock polarity (CPOL)
|Determines the idle state of the clock line.
|Clock phase(CPHA)
|Determines whether the data line is sampled on the leading or tailing edge of the clock line.
|SS active
|Determines whether the data is sampled when the SS line is high or low.
The following configuration options are available when Mode is UART:
|Format
|Display format of the interpreted data.
|Data
|Data line.
|Bits per transfer
|Number of bits in one transmission word.
|Polarity
|Determines whether to invert the bits that the Logic Analyzer reads from the data line.
|Parity
|Type of the parity bit. Select None if no parity bit is used.
|Baud rate
|Sampling rate of the Logic Analyzer.
|Stop bits
|Number of the stop bits in the data line.