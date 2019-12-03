Analyzer & Hardware Settings (IV Analyzer)

Use this section of the IV Analyzer to enter basic measurement settings.
The following settings are available when you select Diode for Analyzer mode.
|Setting
|Description
|Series resistance
|Appears when Diode is selected in Analyzer mode. This controls an internal variable resistor in the NI ELVIS III that is connected to the DUT+ connector. This resistor limits the current through the diode under test. The steps in this control are logarithmic: 10 Ω, 100 Ω, 1 kΩ, 10 kΩ, 100 kΩ, 1 MΩ.
|Connections
|Connection diagram that shows how to connect the diode being measured to the NI ELVIS III.
The following settings are available when you select Transistor for Analyzer mode.
|Setting
|Description
|Transistor type
|This appears when Transistor is selected in Analyzer mode. Select NPN or PNP.
|Collector resistance
|Appears when Transistor is selected in Analyzer mode. This controls an internal variable resistor in the NI ELVIS III that is connected to the DUT+ connector. This resistor limits the current through the transistor under test. The steps in this control are logarithmic: 10 Ω, 100 Ω, 1 kΩ, 10 kΩ, 100 kΩ, 1 MΩ.
|Connections
|Connection diagram that shows how to connect the transistor being measured to the NI ELVIS III. This changes to reflect the selected Transistor type.