Analyzer & Hardware Settings (IV Analyzer)

Last Modified: November 26, 2019

Use this section of the IV Analyzer to enter basic measurement settings.

Diode

The following settings are available when you select Diode for Analyzer mode.

Setting Description
Series resistance Appears when Diode is selected in Analyzer mode. This controls an internal variable resistor in the NI ELVIS III that is connected to the DUT+ connector. This resistor limits the current through the diode under test. The steps in this control are logarithmic: 10 Ω, 100 Ω, 1 kΩ, 10 kΩ, 100 kΩ, 1 MΩ.
Connections Connection diagram that shows how to connect the diode being measured to the NI ELVIS III.

Transistor

The following settings are available when you select Transistor for Analyzer mode.

Setting Description
Transistor type This appears when Transistor is selected in Analyzer mode. Select NPN or PNP.
Collector resistance Appears when Transistor is selected in Analyzer mode. This controls an internal variable resistor in the NI ELVIS III that is connected to the DUT+ connector. This resistor limits the current through the transistor under test. The steps in this control are logarithmic: 10 Ω, 100 Ω, 1 kΩ, 10 kΩ, 100 kΩ, 1 MΩ.
Connections Connection diagram that shows how to connect the transistor being measured to the NI ELVIS III. This changes to reflect the selected Transistor type.

