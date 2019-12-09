Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.6 Manual

Timing and Triggering with NI-DAQmx Simulated Devices

Version:
Last Modified: April 29, 2019

With NI-DAQmx simulated devices, the following timing and triggering considerations exist:

  • NI-DAQmx simulated devices simulate timing for continuous analog input, digital input, and all output tasks. Timing is not simulated for counter tasks.
  • NI-DAQmx simulated devices do not cause a timed loop to execute.
  • NI-DAQmx simulated devices support software events. However, events that rely on the hardware, such as a sample clock event, are not supported.
  • Triggers always occur immediately.
  • Watchdog timers do not expire.

