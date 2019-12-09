Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

Start Trigger Synchronization

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: April 29, 2019

For synchronizing multiple tasks on a single device, even at different rates and on different subsystems, you do not need to synchronize any clocks. Because the device derives those clocks from the same internal oscillator, you need to share only the Start Trigger among the tasks so the clocks start at the same time.

To perform Start Trigger synchronization, configure start triggering on all slave tasks, setting the trigger source to the internal Start Trigger terminal from the master task, such as ai/StartTrigger. You do not have to configure start triggering on the master task. All tasks include an implicit Start Trigger, which occurs immediately when the task starts.

spd-note-note
Note  

You must start any tasks on slave devices before starting the task on the master device.

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics