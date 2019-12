Simultaneous Analog Output On-Demand Timing

Typically, when you use software timing to output samples on multiple AO channels, NI-DAQmx writes a sample to the first DAC, and the sample is generated. Then, NI-DAQmx writes a sample to the second DAC, and that sample is generated, and so on. However, with the simultaneous single-point on-demand timing, all of the data is generated at the same time after NI-DAQmx writes to each DAC. You set this timing with the Simultaneous Analog Output Enable attribute/property.