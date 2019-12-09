Data Formats in NI-DAQmx

For input tasks, you can use the additional information for a variety of purposes. For example, you can update graphs to show the timing information and include labels with the channel names. Analysis routines can use the timing information for calculations such as FFTs. Because there is overhead associated with including this additional information, NI-DAQmx allows you to configure the information you want to include.

For output tasks, the timing information is the primary field that is useful. A waveform generated by a library may include timing information that you can use to set up the timing for your output task.

When reading data, the waveform data includes the time when the first sample in the waveform was acquired, t0, and the amount of time that elapsed between each sample, dt. However, there are limitations on these two values.