Configuring Triggers for Pulse Generation

You can configure a variety of triggers with pulse generations. All pulse generations support Start Triggers. Single pulse generation and finite pulse train generation also support the Retriggerable attribute/property, or attribute, for Start Triggers. To determine if a pulse is complete and the hardware is ready for another Start Trigger, query the Pulse Done attribute/property. Continuous pulse train generations also support pause triggers. However, you cannot use both the start and the pause trigger at the same time.