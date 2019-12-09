Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.6 Manual

Platinum RTD Types

Last Modified: April 19, 2018

The following table lists common platinum RTD types and standards. All of these RTD types are supported in NI-DAQmx. Notice that there are some shared standards. The TCR and the Callendar-Van Dusen coefficients are more important than the standards.

Standards Material TCR Typical R0 (Ω) Callendar-Van Dusen Coefficient Notes
  • IEC-751
  • DIN 43760
  • BS 1904
  • ASTM-E1137
  • EN-60751
  • IEC-60751
Platinum 3851
  • 100 Ω
  • 1000 Ω
  • A = 3.9083 × 10-3
  • B = -5.775 × 10-7
  • C = -4.183 × 10-12
Most common RTDs
Low-cost vendor compliant RTD[1] Platinum 3750 1000 Ω
  • A = 3.81 × 10-3
  • B = -6.02 × 10-7
  • C = -6.0 × 10-12
Low-cost RTD
JISC 1604 1997 Platinum 3916 100 Ω
  • A = 3.9739 × 10-3
  • B = -5.870 × 10-7
  • C = -4.4 × 10-12
Used primarily in Japan
US Industrial Standard D-100 American Platinum 3920 100 Ω
  • A = 3.9787 × 10-3
  • B = -5.8686 × 10-7
  • C = -4.167 × 10-12
Low-cost RTD
US Industrial Standard American Platinum 3911 100 Ω
  • A = 3.9692 × 10-3
  • B = -5.8495 × 10-7
  • C = -4.233 × 10-12
Low-cost RTD
ITS-90 Platinum 3928 100 Ω
  • A = 3.9888 × 10-3
  • B = -5.915 × 10-7
  • C = -3.85 × 10-12
The definition of temperature
  • 1 No standard. Check the TCR.

