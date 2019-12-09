Digital Logic States

Test engineers can choose from a number of different digital I/O instruments with a range of features for communication and test applications. Beyond the basic capabilities of driving a digital pattern of 1s and 0s, digital instruments often support waveforms that can include some or all of the logic states shown in the following table.
|Logic State
|Drive Data
|Expected Response
|Drive States
|0
|Logic Low
|Don't Care
|1
|Logic High
|Don't Care
|Z
|Disable
|Don't Care
|Compare States
|L
|Disable
|Logic Low
|H
|Disable
|Logic High
|X
|Disable
|Don't Care
The six logic states control the voltage driver and, if supported, the compare engine of the digital tester (such as a DAQ device) on a per clock cycle basis. Drive states specify what stimulus data the digital tester drives on a particular channel or when to disable the voltage driver (referred to as the tristate or high-impedence state). Compare states indicate the expected response from the device under test. These six logic states make it possible to perform bidirectional communication and real-time hardware comparison of acquired response data.