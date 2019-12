Bridge-Based Force, Pressure, and Torque Sensors

Sensors for measuring force, pressure, and torque, such as a load cell, are often based on a Wheatstone bridge. These sensors typically use a full-bridge configuration with a 350 Ω nominal bridge resistance.

Sensor manufacturers often provide a table or polynomial equation to describe how electrical values scale to the physical phenomena the sensor measures. NI-DAQmx provides several scaling types for scaling data according to the specifications provided by the sensor manufacturer.