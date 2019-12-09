Initialized States for Terminals and Output Channels

NI-DAQmx sets all digital I/O lines to the configured power-up state. NI-DAQmx tristates all digital I/O lines on devices that do not support configurable power-up states. NI-DAQmx outputs 0 on all digital output-only lines on devices that do not support configurable power-up states.

NI-DAQmx tristates all PFI lines, unless they are also digital I/O lines. In that case, the digital I/O line behavior applies.

On E Series, S Series, and AO Series devices, NI-DAQmx does not alter the AO channels. They continue to generate the DC voltage you last set them to.

With static AO devices, all voltage outputs are at their user-defined values to full accuracy within 1 s of power-up device reset. Before this time, the voltage outputs can float to unspecified values.

On DSA devices, NI-DAQmx sets all AO channels to high impedance.

On M Series, C Series, and X Series, the AO channels are set to 0 Volts.