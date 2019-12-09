Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.6 Manual

Initialized States for Terminals and Output Channels

Last Modified: May 2, 2019

When you use MAX or the NI-DAQmx API to reset a device, NI-DAQmx sets terminals and output channels to an initialized state.

  • Digital I/O Lines

    NI-DAQmx sets all digital I/O lines to the configured power-up state. NI-DAQmx tristates all digital I/O lines on devices that do not support configurable power-up states. NI-DAQmx outputs 0 on all digital output-only lines on devices that do not support configurable power-up states.

  • PFI Lines

    NI-DAQmx tristates all PFI lines, unless they are also digital I/O lines. In that case, the digital I/O line behavior applies.

  • AO Channels

    On E Series, S Series, and AO Series devices, NI-DAQmx does not alter the AO channels. They continue to generate the DC voltage you last set them to.

    With static AO devices, all voltage outputs are at their user-defined values to full accuracy within 1 s of power-up device reset. Before this time, the voltage outputs can float to unspecified values.

    On DSA devices, NI-DAQmx sets all AO channels to high impedance.

    On M Series, C Series, and X Series, the AO channels are set to 0 Volts.

