FieldDAQ Physical Channels

In physical channel names, <product name>-<serial#> is the default device name. For example, an FD-11613 with serial number 1C6A39C shows up in MAX as FD11613-1C6A39C. MAX also appends the bank number. For example, FD11613-1C6A39C-Bank1. You can change these names in MAX.
FieldDAQ devices include the FD-11601, FD-11603, FD-11605, FD-11613, FD-11614, FD-11634, and FD-11637.
The following table lists the number and naming of analog input physical channels for FieldDAQ devices.
|Device
|Number of Channels
|Naming
|FD-11601
|8
|FD-11601-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai0 to FD-11601-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai3
FD-11601-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai0 to FD-11601-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai3
|FD-11603
|8
| FD-11603-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai0 to FD-11603-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai3
FD-11603-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai0 to FD-11603-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai3
|FD-11605
|8
|FD-11605-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai0 to FD-11605-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai3
FD-11605-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai0 to FD-11605-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai3
|FD-11613
|8
|FD-11613-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai0 to FD-11613-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai7
|FD-11614
|16
| FD-11614-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai0 to FD-11614-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai7
FD-11614-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai0 to FD-11614-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai7
|FD-11634
|8
|FD-11634-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai0 to FD-11634-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai3
FD-11634-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai0 to FD-11634-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai3
|FD-11637
|8
| FD-11637-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai0 to FD-11637-xxxxxxx-Bank1/ai3
FD-11637-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai0 to FD-11637-xxxxxxx-Bank2/ai3
The FD-11637 supports only the AI Strain Gage, AI Rosette Strain Gage, AI Force Bridge, AI Pressure Bridge, AI Torque Bridge, AI Bridge (V/V), and AI Custom Voltage With Excitation channel types.
When using the FD-11637 with an AI Custom Voltage With Excitation channel, you must set the AI.Excit.UseForScaling attribute/property to true. This attribute/property causes the channel to return ratiometric data: Vin/Vex.
The FD-11637 returns a voltage ratio rather than a voltage. Therefore, use the AI.Bridge.InitialRatio attribute/property to specify the initial voltage ratio, or set the AI.Bridge.InitialVoltage attribute/property to the ratio Vin/Vex returned by the device, multiplied by Vex.
When the FD-11637 is in quarter bridge mode, you need to use the AI.Bridge.NomResistance attribute/property to control whether the channel uses the 120 Ω range or the 350 Ω range.
The FD-11637 has internal half-bridge completion, and quarter-bridge completion for 120 Ω and 350 Ω strain gauges.