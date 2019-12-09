Digital Filtering

Digital filtering rejects state transitions that do not stay at a state for a specified amount of time. For example, for an edge counting measurement with digital filtering, the device does not count an edge if the pulse width is not at least the specified time. For digital input tasks, the device does not recognize that a signal changed from one state to another unless the signal remains at that state for the specified amount of time.

This section contains information about digital filtering for C Series, DIO, M Series, SC Express, TIO, and X Series devices.