Start.TrigWin

Specifies the period of time in seconds after the task starts during which the device may trigger. Once the window has expired, the device stops detecting triggers, and the task will finish after the device finishes acquiring post-trigger samples for any triggers detected. If no triggers are detected during the entire period, then no data will be returned. Ensure the period of time specified covers the entire time span desired for trigger detection to avoid missed triggers. Specifying a Trigger Window of -1 causes the window to be infinite.

Data type: