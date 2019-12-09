Start.Retriggerable

Specifies whether a finite task resets and waits for another Start Trigger after the task completes. When you set this property to TRUE, the device performs a finite acquisition or generation each time the Start Trigger occurs until the task stops. The device ignores a trigger if it is in the process of acquiring or generating signals.
Data type:
Long Name: Trigger:Start:More:Retriggerable
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application