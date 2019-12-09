Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.6 Manual

Start.Retriggerable

Last Modified: July 19, 2019

Specifies whether a finite task resets and waits for another Start Trigger after the task completes. When you set this property to TRUE, the device performs a finite acquisition or generation each time the Start Trigger occurs until the task stops. The device ignores a trigger if it is in the process of acquiring or generating signals.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Trigger:Start:More:Retriggerable

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

