Pause.AnlgWin.When

Last Modified: July 19, 2019

Specifies whether the task pauses while the trigger signal is inside or outside the window you specify with Pause.AnlgWin.Btm and Pause.AnlgWin.Top.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Inside Window 10199 Pause the measurement or generation while the trigger is inside the window.
Outside Window 10251 Pause the measurement or generation while the signal is outside the window.

Long Name: Trigger:More:Pause:Analog Window:Pause When

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

