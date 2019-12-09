Pause.AnlgWin.When

Specifies whether the task pauses while the trigger signal is inside or outside the window you specify with Pause.AnlgWin.Btm and Pause.AnlgWin.Top.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Inside Window
|10199
|Pause the measurement or generation while the trigger is inside the window.
|Outside Window
|10251
|Pause the measurement or generation while the signal is outside the window.
Long Name: Trigger:More:Pause:Analog Window:Pause When
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application