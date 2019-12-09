Pause.AnlgWin.When

Specifies whether the task pauses while the trigger signal is inside or outside the window you specify with Pause.AnlgWin.Btm and Pause.AnlgWin.Top.

Data type:

Name Value Description Inside Window 10199 Pause the measurement or generation while the trigger is inside the window. Outside Window 10251 Pause the measurement or generation while the signal is outside the window.