Pause.AnlgLvl.When

Specifies whether the task pauses above or below the threshold you specify with Pause.AnlgLvl.Lvl.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Above Level
|10093
|Pause the measurement or generation while the signal is above the threshold.
|Below Level
|10107
|Pause the measurement or generation while the signal is below the threshold.
Long Name: Trigger:More:Pause:Analog Level:Pause When
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application