Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

Pause.AnlgLvl.When

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: July 19, 2019

Specifies whether the task pauses above or below the threshold you specify with Pause.AnlgLvl.Lvl.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Above Level 10093 Pause the measurement or generation while the signal is above the threshold.
Below Level 10107 Pause the measurement or generation while the signal is below the threshold.

Long Name: Trigger:More:Pause:Analog Level:Pause When

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics