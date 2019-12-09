OvertemperatureChans

Indicates a list of names of any overtemperature virtual channels. You must read OvertemperatureChansExist before you read this property. Otherwise, you will receive an error. The list of names may be empty if the device cannot determine the source of the overtemperature.
Data type:
Long Name: Write:Status:Overtemperature:Overtemperature Channels
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application