OvertemperatureChans

Last Modified: July 19, 2019

Indicates a list of names of any overtemperature virtual channels. You must read OvertemperatureChansExist before you read this property. Otherwise, you will receive an error. The list of names may be empty if the device cannot determine the source of the overtemperature.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Write:Status:Overtemperature:Overtemperature Channels

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

