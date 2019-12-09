OverloadedChansExist

Indicates if the device(s) detected an overload in any virtual channel in the task. Reading this property clears the overload status for all channels in the task. You must read this property before you read OverloadedChans. Otherwise, you will receive an error.
Data type:
Long Name: Write:Status:Overload:Overloaded Channels Exist
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application