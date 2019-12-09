Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.6 Manual

OverloadedChansExist

Version:
Last Modified: July 19, 2019

Indicates if the device(s) detected an overload in any virtual channel in the task. Reading this property clears the overload status for all channels in the task. You must read this property before you read OverloadedChans. Otherwise, you will receive an error.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Write:Status:Overload:Overloaded Channels Exist

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

