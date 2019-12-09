Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

CommonModeRangeErrorChans

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: July 19, 2019

Indicates a list of names of any virtual channels in the task for which the device(s) detected a common mode range violation. You must read CommonModeRangeErrorChansExist before you read this property. Otherwise, you will receive an error.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Read:Status:Common Mode Range Error:Common Mode Range Error Channels

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics