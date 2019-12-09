CommonModeRangeErrorChans

Indicates a list of names of any virtual channels in the task for which the device(s) detected a common mode range violation. You must read CommonModeRangeErrorChansExist before you read this property. Otherwise, you will receive an error.
Data type:
Long Name: Read:Status:Common Mode Range Error:Common Mode Range Error Channels
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application