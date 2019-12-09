Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.6 Manual

CO.UseOnlyOnBrdMem

Last Modified: July 19, 2019

Specifies whether to write samples directly to the onboard memory of the device, bypassing the memory buffer. Generally, you cannot update onboard memory directly after you start the task. Onboard memory includes data FIFOs.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Counter Output:General Properties:More:Advanced:Data Transfer and Memory:Use Only Onboard Memory

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

