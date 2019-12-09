CO.UseOnlyOnBrdMem

Specifies whether to write samples directly to the onboard memory of the device, bypassing the memory buffer. Generally, you cannot update onboard memory directly after you start the task. Onboard memory includes data FIFOs.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Counter Output:General Properties:More:Advanced:Data Transfer and Memory:Use Only Onboard Memory
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application