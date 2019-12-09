Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.6 Manual

CI.Velocity.LinEncoder.Units

Last Modified: July 19, 2019

Specifies the units to use to return linear encoder velocity measurements from the channel.

Name Value Description
m/s 15959 Meters per second.
in/s 15960 Inches per second.
From Custom Scale 10065 Units a custom scale specifies. If you select this value, you must specify a custom scale name.

Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:Velocity:Linear Encoder:Units

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

