Troubleshooting Missing Hardware

Find solutions to missing or unavailable hardware in your project.
Hardware Does Not Appear in the Channel Specification
If you are having trouble finding your hardware in the FlexLogger Channel Specification, try the following options.
Refer to the list of supported hardware to confirm that your devices are supported in FlexLogger.
Confirm your devices are properly connected and powered.
Open Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) and confirm your device is present. Ensure the chassis is reserved by your host computer. If not, click Reserve Chassis.
Refer to the DAQ Device or Module Does Not Appear in LabVIEW And/Or MAX document for additional information on using MAX to locate your hardware.
Refer to the NI Networked Device Doesn't Show Up or is Missing in MAX document for additional information on using MAX to locate your networked hardware.
Hardware Is Unavailable in the Channel Specification
When using an existing or saved FlexLogger project, hardware that has been removed or renamed will appear greyed out.
To resolve undetected hardware in your Channel Specification, perform one of the following options:
- Click the Reassign button
to transfer the module project settings to another compatible module in your system. This operation cannot be undone.
- Click the Delete button
to remove the hardware from the project.