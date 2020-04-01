Supported Sensor Class Types

Determine if your sensors are supported, and which physical measurements they can acquire in FlexLogger.
FlexLogger supports the following sensors. The sensor classes available in your system depend on your specific hardware configuration and the type of physical measurement you are acquiring.
For more detailed descriptions of the sensor class types, refer to the Sensor Class Reference topic.
For descriptions and additional information of the supported physical measurements, refer to the Physical Measurement Type Reference topic.
|Sensor Class
|Supported Physical Measurements
|Voltage
|Acceleration
|Angular Position
|Angular Velocity
|Current
|Custom
|Force
|Frequency
|Linear Position
|Linear Velocity
|Pressure
|Pulse Width
|Sound Pressure
|Temperature
|Voltage
|Current
|Acceleration
|Angular Position
|Angular Velocity
|Current
|Custom
|Force
|Linear Position
|Linear Velocity
|Pressure
|Sound Pressure
|Temperature
|Torque
|Current Shunt
|Current
|Custom
|Force
|Pressure
|Torque
|Bridge
|Force
|Custom
|Pressure
|Strain
|Torque
|IEPE
|Acceleration
|Force
|Linear Velocity
|Sound Pressure
|Thermocouple
|Temperature
|Encoder
|Angular Position
|Angular Velocity
|Linear Position
|Linear Velocity
|Pulse Counter
|Pulse
|RTD
|Temperature
|Frequency Counter
|Angular Velocity
|Frequency
|Linear Velocity
|Pulse Width
|LVDT
|Linear Position
|RVDT
|Angular Position