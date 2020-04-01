This topic lists the network synchronization status displays for your FlexLogger project, and how to troubleshoot issues based on the status of your system.
FlexLogger supports network synchronization for supported devices. For information on network synchronization requirements and enabling network synchronization in your system, refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisitions topic. If your system does not require or support network synchronization, you can disable this feature by going to File»Preferences and unchecking Enable network synchronization using 802.1AS on the General tab.
Refer to the following table to determine the synchronization status of your system and to determine how to resolve any synchronization errors.
|No SYNC status in toolbar
|Your system has only one chassis or device.
|Red: When clicked, error message displays which supported devices in your system are synchronized and which do not support synchronization.
| Network synchronization conditions have been met, but errors exist with the device or network setup. Verify that none of the following issues are present in your system:
|Grey: Network synchronization feature is disabled in Preferences.
|Go toand ensure that Enable network synchronization using 802.1AS is checked.
|Grey: Project is not correctly configured for synchronization over network.
|
|Green
|Network synchronization is enabled and the device configuration is supported.