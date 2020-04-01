Configuring Sensors in Your Channel Specification

You can add your sensors to the project by configuring signals in the Channel Specification. You configure signals by specifying the sensor settings and scaling options for the corresponding channel(s).

Select one or more channels you wish to configure. Configure gear . Click the gear for the channel or channels you wish to configure. Hover over a channel row to see thegear . Click the gear for the channel or channels you wish to configure. The configure gear appears when selecting multiple channels of the same data type (analog, digital, counter, calculated, and so on). If channels of different data types are selected, the configure gear will not be available. Set channel configuration options as needed. Specify the channel name in the Name field, if necessary. Select the Physical Measurement you wish to acquire for this channel. Note For information on which physical measurement types are available for the sensor class you are using, refer to the Supported Sensor Class Types topic. Select the Sensor Class that will be used to take the physical measurement. The Physical, Electrical, and Scaling options that appear are specific to the selected sensor, if applicable. Note When selecting multiple channels, available configuration options may not be available for channels with different requirements and specifications. Available channel configuration options vary by device measurement type. If applicable, set the configuration options to the desired settings for the corresponding sensor connected to the channel. If applicable, record any sensor information or test procedures in the Sensor Properties field. To edit the Sensor Properties field, complete the following steps: Click the Sensor Properties edit icon at the top right of the box. Fill in the information in the Sensor Properties dialog that opens. The information will populate the Sensor Properties field of the channel configuration. If necessary, apply any additional applicable configuration options to the sensor. Refer to the Configuring I/O Channels topic for more information on available options.

After a Sensor Class is selected, Raw value shows the raw electrical value being measured from your sensor without any scaling applied to it. Live value shows the sensor value with any scaling configurations applied. Raw values are meant for validation of the sensor configuration and are not logged to a data file.