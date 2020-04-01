Configuring Calculated Channels

Add a calculated channel to analyze or scale data from existing hardware channels.
A calculated channel produces a new value based on calculations performed on other channels in the system.
You can choose from the following calculation types:
Refer to the Calculation Formula Options topic for information on supported options to use to create formulas for your calculated channels.
Calculated channel data is logged with all other channels configured in your Channel Specification. For more information on logging data, refer to the Logging Data topic.