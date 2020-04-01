Configuring Analog Output in Your Channel Specification

You can add your current or voltage output to the project by configuring signals in the Channel Specification. You configure current or voltage generation by enabling the channel and determining the output settings.

Select one or more channels you wish to configure.

Configure gear . Click the gear for the channel or channels you wish to configure. Hover over a channel row to see thegear . Click the gear for the channel or channels you wish to configure. The configure gear appears when selecting multiple channels of the same data type (analog, digital, counter, calculated, and so on). If channels of different data types are selected, the configure gear will not be available.

Specify the channel name in the Name field, if necessary.

Select Current or Voltage from the Physical Generation pull-down selector. Note Available output options vary by device.

If applicable, apply the desired output Value for the channel and the Minimum and Maximum limits for the generation.