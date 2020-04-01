Adding an Event

Use the Test Specification to create an event trigger to generate a response from your system.
|Option
|Description
|Channel value change
|
|Critical alarm on channel(s)
|Click the Select channel button in the If condition section to map to channel(s) that have configured Critical alarms.
|Warning alarm on channel(s)
|Click the Select channel button in the If condition section to map to channel(s) that have configured Warning alarms.
|Test time elapsed
|Specify the total duration time of the test. When the test duration is complete, the event will trigger the output action.
|Test stopped
|Select to trigger the output action when the test is manually or automatically stopped.
|Option
|Description
|Set analog output
|
|Set digital output
|
|Reset output channels
|Click the Select channel button in the Then condition section to map to a channel with enabled reset values.
The event can be disabled or enabled while the test is running. To disable/enable the event during testing, hover over the event row and click the Disable button.