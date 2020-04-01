Adding a Plugin to Your Project

Extend the functionality of FlexLogger by adding a custom plugin to your project.

What to Use

The FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit guides you through planning, creating, and testing your custom plugins in LabVIEW. Once imported into FlexLogger, the software automatically generates the user interface required to configure the plugin measurements. The FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit is available for installation in NI Package Manager

For complete information on how to create, configure, and install a FlexLogger Plugin, refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit Manual, located in Program Files»National Instruments»LabVIEW <version>»resource»FlexLogger»SDK. The manual installs with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit.

What to Do