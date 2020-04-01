Adding a Plugin to Your Project

Extend the functionality of FlexLogger by adding a custom plugin to your project.
The FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit guides you through planning, creating, and testing your custom plugins in LabVIEW. Once imported into FlexLogger, the software automatically generates the user interface required to configure the plugin measurements. The FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit is available for installation in NI Package Manager
For complete information on how to create, configure, and install a FlexLogger Plugin, refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit Manual, located in. The manual installs with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit.
Plugin appears as an option for the Add channel button when valid plugins are detected. FlexLogger loads plugins from the following location: %public%\Documents\National Instruments\FlexLogger\Plugins\IOPlugins . For additional information on importing plugins into FlexLogger, refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit Manual.The selected Plugin appears in the Channel Specification under its host system.