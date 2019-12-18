What Is SystemLink™ Software Configuration Module?

SystemLink Software Configuration Module enables centralized management and proactive administration of software running on testers, taking the guesswork out of keeping them up to date with the right builds and latest software standards. Users are empowered with superior situational awareness across validation and manufacturing that scales from single lab to multiple sites across the globe. With SystemLink, unplanned downtime and test reruns due to misconfigured systems are no longer a reality. The Software Configuration Module leverages the SystemLink Server and platform infrastructure for communication, transmission, and movement of data as well as services for managing software packages, alarms and notifications, and dashboards.