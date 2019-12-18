What Is SystemLink™ Software Configuration Module?

SystemLink Software Configuration Module enables test organizations to achieve operational excellence with central administration of test and measurement systems.

Explore SystemLink Software Configuration Module Features

SystemLink Software Configuration Module enables centralized management and proactive administration of software running on testers, taking the guesswork out of keeping them up to date with the right builds and latest software standards. Users are empowered with superior situational awareness across validation and manufacturing that scales from single lab to multiple sites across the globe. With SystemLink, unplanned downtime and test reruns due to misconfigured systems are no longer a reality. The Software Configuration Module leverages the SystemLink Server and platform infrastructure for communication, transmission, and movement of data as well as services for managing software packages, alarms and notifications, and dashboards.

Displays SystemLink deploying software to multiple test systems

Configure Systems and Deploy Software

Automate the manual process of setting up new test systems and applying software updates.

Displays alarms being created to notify the user when issue arise

Monitor Health and Performance

Improve system uptime and be proactively notified of potential issues before they become a significant operational disruption.

Displays the drag-and-drop dashboard creator

Create and Share Custom Dashboards

Develop real-time monitoring dashboards and remote operator interfaces that can be deployed across your test environment.

What Can I Do with SystemLink Software Configuration Module?

SystemLink Software Configuration module provides an optimized web application for managing test systems, deploying software, and monitoring system health. Learn more about how to drive efficiency in your test operation and gain valuable insights below.

Configure Systems and Deploy Software

Automate and optimize the manual process of system configuration tasks, such as software deployment, device management, and diagnostic activities.

Monitor System Health and Performance

Improve system uptime and performance with centralized monitoring services, configurable alarms, and an email notification workflow.

Create Custom Dashboards and Remote Operator Interfaces

Accelerate the development of real-time monitoring applications and remote operator interfaces with high-performance data services and configuration-based graphical design tools.

Software Benefits

Standard Service Program

Every purchase offers a renewable, one-year membership to the Standard Service Program (SSP) for software. SSP membership includes the following:

  • Live phone and email technical support from local, degreed engineers
  • Automatic version updates to SystemLink Software Configuration Module
  • 24/7 access to selected online training and virtual demonstrations

 

Related Products

SystemLink Asset Module improves business performance by empowering test teams to record, track, and control test assets from procurement to disposal in real-time.

The SystemLink Test Module helps manufacturers optimize their test processes to produce the highest quality products for the lowest possible cost of test.

The SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module enables test organizations and product validation teams to efficiently manage, search, access, and analyze all measurement data.

Start Your Free Trial Today