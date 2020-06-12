Find Your Competitive Edge

Work with an NI Partner
Connect with a global community of solution providers, systems integrators, consultants, product developers, services, and sales channel partners ready to guide your business to its next innovation.
Allowing you to focus on your core competencies, the NI Partner Network offers domain, application, and overall test development expertise to help your team get ahead and stay ahead.
Solution Partners are certified to provide complete products and systems.
Systems Integration Partners specialize in designing customer-defined application needs.
Sales Channel Partners distribute or resell NI products direct to end-customers.
The NI Tools Network accelerates developer productivity by providing access to certified, third-party add-ons to help users expand the power of NI software.
Test a variety of aerospace electronics assemblies with this hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) system that combines off-the-shelf technologies and a powerful real-time environment.
Perform long-term durability and precise specification monitoring for power semiconductor component testing with a high-temperature reverse-bias test system.
Test single devices or complete systems in functional or HIL connected car (sensor fusion) applications using this flexible V2X framework solution.
An NI Partner is a business entity independent from NI and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.