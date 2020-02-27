Windows vs Desktop Linux DAQmx Experience Differences

This document describes the differences that exist between Windows and Desktop Linux experiences for NI-DAQmx.
Showing experience differences for
These features will not be available on Linux during the initial release, but may become available in a future release.
|Windows Feature
|Supported
|Notes
|Connection Diagram
|
|
|DAQmx Terminal Control Auto-Populate
|
|
|DAQmx Test Panels
|
|
|DAQmx Timing Source (For Timed Loops)
|
|
|Export Hardware Configuration with App Builder Installer
|
|
|IO Control Browse Option
|
|
|IO Control Filter Option
|
|
|LabVIEW Detailed Help
|
|
|NI IO Trace
|
|
|TEDS Carrier
Because NI MAX is not available on Linux, the following features are either: Not Accessible, Programmatically Accessible, or accessible through the provided tool
For an explaination on how to use any of the following listed tools follow the link here: DAQmx for Desktop Linux Tools.
|MAX Feature
|Linux Support Replacement
|cDAQ 9469 Sync
|
|Channel Calibration Wizard
|
|Configure Accessory Settings
|
|Configure Power-up States
|
|Configure TEDS on Devices(Scan, Import Virtual, Remove)
|
|Configuring Tasks and Global Virtual Channels
|
|Connection Diagram
|
|Creating DAQmx Scales
|
|Creating/Accessing Tasks and Global Virtual Channels
|
|Delete a Device
|
|Development Configuration via NI Configuration Export/Import (.nce)
|
|Development Configuration via NI-DAQmx INI Export/Import
|
|Device Reset
|
|Device Self Test
|
|Device Self-Calibration
|
|Device Test Panels
|
|Generate MAX Report: Max Summary
|
|Generate MAX Report: My System
|
|Generate MAX Report: Hardware
|
|Generate MAX Report: Software
|
|Generate MAX Report: Installation Summary Log
|
|Generate MAX Report: MXS Report
|
|Generate MAX Report: PAL Report
|
|Generate MAX Report: REG Report
|
|Generate MAX Report: NI Services
|
|Generate MAX Report: nisysapi
|
|Generate MAX Report: mxsSchema
|
|Generate MAX Report: nisyscfg.software.cdf
|
|Generate MAX Report: MAX\Logs
|
|Manage/Update Device Firmware
|
|Network DAQ Device Operations
|
|NI RTSI
|
|Real-Time DAQ Configuration
|
|Reassign Device Names to Default (Single Command)
|
|Remote System Operations
|
|Rename Devices
|
|Reset MAX Configuration Data
|
|SC Express Accessory - Auto Addition
|
|SC Express Accessory Removal
|
|SCXI Configuration
|
|See Available Devices, Accessories, Chassis/Slot Info, and Status
|
|See Device Model and Serial Number
|
|See Device Routes
|
|See Device Temperature
|
|Simulated Devices: Creation and Removal
|
|Simulated Devices: Importing Configuration
|
|SWITCH Device Configuration
|
|Task, Channel, and Scale Configuration via NI-DAQmx INI Export/Import
|
|TEDS Carrier Addition, Config, and Removal
|
|USB Device Driver Selector (DAQmx vs DAQmxBase)
|
|View Calibration Information
|
|View Device Documentation
|
|View Device/Accessory Pinout
|
|View Firmware Information
|
|View Installed DAQmx Version
|
Inside of the LabVIEW ADE some features on Windows do not exist on Linux. The following table lists the differences.
|Main LabVIEW Feature
|Feature
|Sub Feature
|Linux Support
|Application Builder
|Include Hardware Config Files
|
|DAQmx API VIs
|Calibration API
|
|DAQmx API VIs
|Device Configuration
|
|DAQmx API VIs
|Flatten/Unflatten String
|
|DAQmx API VIs
|Scale Setup API
|
|DAQmx API VIs
|Signal Routing API
|
|DAQmx API VIs
|Tasks, Channels, Control, and Triggering
|
|DAQmx API VIs
|Task Control
|
|DAQmx API VIs
|TEDs Operations API
|
|DAQmx Events - Hardware and Software
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Device Name
|Auto Populate
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Device Name
|Filtering
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Front Panel Controls
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Global Channel
|Auto Populate
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Global Channel
|Filtering
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Physical Channel
|Auto Populate
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Physical Channel
|Filtering
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Scale
|Auto Populate
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Scale
|Filtering
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Switch
|Auto Populate
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Switch
|Filtering
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Task
|Auto Populate
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Task
|Filtering
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Terminal
|Auto Populate
|
|DAQmx IO Control
|Terminal
|Filtering
|
|DAQmx IO Server
|
|DAQmx WDT Support
|
|Example Finder
|DAQmx Examples
|
|LabVIEW Help
|LabVIEW Help for DAQmx
|
|Express VIs
|DAQ Assistant Express VIs
|
|Express VIs
|Convert name control to DAQ Assistant
|
|Express VIs
|Write to Measurement File
|
|LabVIEW Project
|Global Channel IO Control
|Channel Creation
|
|LabVIEW Project
|DAQmx Scale Control
|Scale Creation
|
|LabVIEW Project
|Task Name Control
|Task Creation
|
|LabVIEW Project
|Add/Rename/Remove
|Channels
|
|LabVIEW Project
|Add/Rename/Remove
|Tasks
|
|LabVIEW Project
|Add/Rename/Remove
|Scales
|
|NI System Configuration API
|DAQmx Support
|
|TDMS Streaming
|
|Timed Loops
|
|WFNSC, Real-Time Properties
|