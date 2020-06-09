NI-XNET 20.0 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI-XNET 19.6 and NI-XNET 20.0, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-XNET 20.0.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|962213
|
Firmware Timeout in Frame Input Single-point When Receiving Frame with Payload Length Different From Database
When using a PXI(e)-851x device in a CAN FD Frame Input Single-point session, if a frame is received with a payload length that is different from what is designated in the database (i.e., database says 12 byte payload, but the frame is sent with only 8 bytes), the firmware hangs. Any attempt to use the device results in error 0xBFF630BA. The NI-XNET driver timed out during low-level communication with the device.
Workaround:
To recover the device, restart the PXI(e) chassis. Non-PXI devices are not affected. Frame Input Queued and Frame Input Stream sessions also are not affected.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 19.5
Resolved Version:
NI-XNET 20.0
Added:
N/A
|895923
|
nxdbDeleteObject (When Called on a Cluster) and XNET Database Delete (Cluster) Do Not Delete LIN Schedules or LIN Schedule Entries Correctly
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
FlexLogger 2020 R1 | NI-XNET 19.5
Resolved Version:
NI-XNET 20.0
Added:
N/A
|941856
|
LIN No Response frames Are Not Recorded After Stopping a Frame Output Session on an Interface Logging Bus Errors
If you open a LIN master and a LIN slave session on the same interface, and then stop the LIN slave session from transmitting, the LIN master will not record No Response frames to the input stream. If the LIN slave is on a separate interface, No Response frames are seen as expected.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 19.5
Resolved Version:
NI-XNET 20.0
Added:
N/A
|897065
|
Editing an Automotive Ethernet Project Session Incorrectly Displays a Missing Database Alias Dialog
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue, other than to avoid editing Ethernet Project Sessions by right-clicking a session I/O control or constant.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 19.6
Resolved Version:
NI-XNET 20.0
Added:
N/A
