How Do I Use LabVIEW to Teach Engineering Students?

LabVIEW makes it easy to design engineering systems, convey concepts, and help students focus their time on the theory rather than get bogged down in the low-level implementation.
LabVIEW is an industry-standard tool for engineering system design, and it’s used around the world in cutting-edge applications. By adding LabVIEW to their resume, students can step ahead of the competition. See how the University of Leeds grew student employability by 19 percent.
LabVIEW provides tight integration with hardware and 1,000+ built-in functions for data acquisition and analysis. These features make it quick and straightforward to create physical systems so students can focus their time on the engineering theory at hand and get to measurements faster.
Purchase of LabVIEW includes access to on-demand training material that can prepare you and your students for NI’s industry-recognized certifications. Not ready to prove your proficiency through full certification, yet? In the meantime, put your skills to the test with NI badges.
To describe a system, most people refer to a diagram that shows process flow with function blocks executing tasks in a certain order. LabVIEW uses a programming paradigm that reflects this design process so you can code the same way you think—graphically.