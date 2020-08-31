SystemLink Software Products

SystemLink products manage all aspects of your test operations—from monitoring system health and managing asset utilization to controlling test activity and enriching measurement data for analysis. Its modular product structure offers the flexibility you require without compromising on productivity.
SystemLink eliminates the manual work involved to keep test systems current and healthy. From automating updates to monitoring system health, SystemLink delivers key information that improves situational awareness and test readiness to help you deliver quality across the product life cycle. With SystemLink, you ensure that software configurations are accurate and that test equipment complies with calibration and quality standards. By employing an automation and connectivity framework, SystemLink products bridge the divide between your Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) systems. When test and measurement data from all test systems is aggregated into a centralized data repository, users have real-time access to asset utilization and calibration forecasts as well as test result history, trends, and production metrics data to make proactive decisions about the capital expense, maintenance events, and test or product modifications.
With a modular architecture, efficiently right size for your needs. Reach the full power of SystemLink when you use the SystemLink Server with modules and add-ons.
The SystemLink Software Configuration Module enables test organizations to achieve operational excellence with central coordination of test and measurement systems.
The SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module enables test organizations and product validation teams to efficiently manage, search, access, and analyze all measurement data.
The SystemLink Test Module helps manufacturers optimize their test processes to produce the highest quality products for the lowest possible cost of test.
The SystemLink Asset Module improves business performance by empowering test teams to record, track, and control test assets from procurement to disposal in real time.
The SystemLink Server provides data, security, and communication services that enable all SystemLink applications.
TestStand is test management software that helps you develop, debug, and deploy test systems and provides full visibility into testing process and results.
DIAdem is data management software for measurement data aggregation, inspection, analysis, and reporting.
