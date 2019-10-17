Travel

Austin, Texas: A Destination Like No Other

NIWeek is in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas, which is a hot spot for creativity. As the state capital of Texas and home to The University of Texas, Austin is filled with many amazing artists and business professionals. Austin’s parks and lakes encourage an active lifestyle for those who enjoy hiking, biking, swimming, and boating. And if you want to try some great Tex-Mex and BBQ, Austin offers many restaurants that serve those local favorites, plus a wide range of other dining options.  

 
Hotels

The NIWeek team has negotiated discounted rates at several hotels for attendees. Each hotel is within walking distance to the Austin Convention Center. Book your room now because the number of discounted rooms is limited!    

 

NIWeek 2020 housing will open in January.

 

Hotel Rates (USD)

Hilton Downtown Austin

500 E. 4th Street

 $250

Fairmont

101 Red River

 $295

Marriott Courtyard and Residence Inn

300 E. 4th Street

 $295

The Line

111 E. Cesar Chavez

 $210

Hyatt Place

211 E. 3rd Street

 $240

Hilton Garden Inn

500 N. IH 35

 $189

Parking at the Austin Convention Center

The Austin Convention Center has two parking garages: the Second Street Garage at 201 E. Second St. and the Fifth Street Garage at 601 E. Fifth St. These garages accept cash, local checks, and the following credit cards: MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, and Discover.

 

Pricing is as follows:    
1–3 hours: $5.00 
3–8 hours: $8.00 
8–10 hours: $11.00 
10–12 hours: $19.00 


Overnight parking is not available.

Travel Visa

If you need an invitation to NIWeek to obtain a visa, email a request for an invitation letter.