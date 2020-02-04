Home Support Dokumentation Compatibility

Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, and EtherCAT

Created Feb 4, 2020

Überblick

This document describes the range of software versions required for the aforementioned devices and links to the most recent documentation resources available at ni.com/manuals for each device.

 

Note: Your web browser may indicate blocked content when you view this document because it uses JavaScript to dynamically display information. This JavaScript does not contain any code that will harm your computer. Select the option in your browser to allow blocked content.

Software Downloads

Show Support Information for a Specific Device

Showing information for:

Documentation Resources

 

Most recent documentation for this device

 

 

Minimum Software Support

 

Software CompactRIO (FPGA Interface) RIO Scan Interface NI-DAQmx EtherCAT (FPGA Interface) EtherCAT (Scan Interface)
LabVIEW          
LabVIEW FPGA Module          
LabVIEW Real-Time Module          
Device Driver Software          
Other Minimum Software          
Notes  

 

 

NI 9151 R Series Expansion Chassis Compatibility

 

Not Supported Supported Supported with Performance Limitations* Not Applicable
       
Notes *  Some devices may experience performance limitations when used with the NI 9151. 

 

Back to top