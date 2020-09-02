The burden of “reinventing the wheel” is a common lament we’ve heard from test engineers time and again. Of course, the individual circumstances surrounding this comment can vary from company to company, but the gist remains the same. Engineers either find themselves replicating work that was successfully completed by another group, or resurrecting custom engineering that has either been dismantled or forgotten, along with the intimate knowledge of how it worked. Too often, organizationally, this cycle is set up to repeat again and again.



Overcoming the gravitational pull of the status quo is a challenge for any organization—and, for that matter, any individual. The old adage, “If it isn’t broken, why fix it?” appeals to the desire to continue risk-free, with the confidence of known output. As engineers, we revel in our ability to get the job done within given technical and business constraints. However, the pressures to accomplish the task at hand without a more holistic view of testing practices can mask systemic inefficiencies that, over time, lead to net losses.

At NI, we have the privilege of partnering with test organizations that span continents, industries, and DUTs. This bird’s-eye view of testing around the globe has surfaced the need for consistency and scalability as a consistent theme that, in some way, impacts every development cycle, regardless of company size or product scale. “Standardization” is the term we use for this need, but there is a lot of meaning packed into this one word. In this paper, we’ll explore the need for standardization, the business and technical benefits of standardizing, and how you can get begin to harness the benefits of standardization.

Standardization is a holistic approach encompassing organization structure and interlocks, technical choices, and practices, with the goal of aligning these elements to maximize the efficiency and output of a testing organization.

The Need for Standardization

In our modern world, collaboration has never been easier. And while technology has helped to break down location and time-zone barriers, organizational structures have not always kept pace. Often, teams are siloed. With on-time product delivery as a driving metric, teams are tasked with managing project budget, design, and testing as they see fit to achieve product and timeline goals. This leads to individual successes, but fails to capitalize on the greater gains of shared best practices, transferrable talent, and overall testing robustness that a top-down test strategy offers. In response to this misalignment, standardization is born. Standardization is a holistic approach encompassing organization structure and interlocks, technical choices, and practices, with the goal of aligning these elements to maximize the efficiency and output of a testing organization.

Taking a step back and assessing your organization’s engineering inefficiencies can help illuminate how standardization can be particularly impactful to you. Here are some questions to consider:

Is there effective technical collaboration and best-practice sharing between teams?

Can individuals easily move between groups as needs arise, with minimal ramp-up?

Is data directly comparable from one site to another?

As your organization grows, are you poised to quickly scale test equipment across geographies?

As talent moves on from your organization, how devastating is the loss?

Company culture and historical operations set the stage for how you answer these questions. Regardless of your organization’s history and the perceived cost of change, an honest assessment of these areas reveals critical pockets of opportunity. Now, we need to understand not just why standardization is needed, but what it brings to the table.