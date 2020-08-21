Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Bug Fixes

Bug Number Legacy ID Description Details

900570 Cannot acquire images from GigE cameras that return GenICam errors.



Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

895210 Vision Builder AI LabWindows\CVI API example returns run-time error.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197832 When creating a new custom step, using a line break in the step name causes step creation to fail silently.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197849 In simulation mode, timestamps for the Read/Write I/O (Vision RIO) step always return a value of 0.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197851 Connecting from a host computer can cause a delay on a target running an inspection.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2015 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197873 Pass/Fail criteria indicators do not display enough digits of precision when using calibrated images.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2014 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

213084 Pattern matching step parameters are modified when template image is relearned.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: N/A Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

213090 In the Overlay step, "<" and ">" characters cannot be deleted from the overlay text control.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

217452 Portions of an inspection might fail to load when the inspection refers to a custom step that is not installed on the machine.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

224445 Migrating previous version of Vision Builder AI custom step fails to import the step icon. Migrating previous version of Vision Builder AI custom step fails to import the step icon. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

254052 In the geometry step, distance measurement between two lines returns incorrect value when lines are vertical.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

265845 Overlay step does not overlay any text if one of the measurements used is not available.



Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2015 f1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

277519 Editing target options might set incorrect IEEE 1588 settings.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

359001 Data Logging step reports missing measurement when editing the step if any Inspection Results is logged.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: N/A Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

361352 Text overlay is not visible on images displayed on an NI Industrial Controller.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

895068 OPC UA step returns "WriteNotSupported" error when attempting to write OPC UA tags.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

895803 Vision Builder AI might crash when using Select Inspection to switch between an inspection with a custom UI and one with a default UI.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

895907 In the Map Defects step, modifying the template image resets the weight map.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

896011 In simulation mode, Acquire Single Image button of the Acquire Image (Smart Camera) step does not work.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

896569 In the Map Defects step, defining a weight map or editing a template with a weight map resets the match offset.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

897735 Vision Builder AI does not work on monitors configured in portrait mode.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: N/A Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

898370 State diagram is not displayed properly in thumbnail window when zoom factor selected is "Full Size".



Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

899990 Vision Builder API Open Connection function fails intermittently with targets using link local addresses.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: N/A Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197879 When using the Vision Builder API, trying to reconnect to a Vision Builder engine might fail.



Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2015 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197901 Missing measurements are not handled properly when editing a Data Logging step.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197909 When benchmarking an inspection, the longest iteration run is not displayed. When benchmarking an inspection, the longest iteration run is not displayed. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 f1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197922 In the Ethernet/IP Assembly configuration dialog, the default input assembly STRING item cannot be edited.



Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2014 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197942 When using 16-bit images, Threshold and Detect Object steps do not correctly threshold pixels. When using 16-bit images, Threshold and Detect Object steps do not correctly threshold pixels with intensities above the maximum intensity of the image used to configure the step. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197947 The "move up" and "move down" buttons in the Ethernet/IP Assembly configuration dialog do not work.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197949 Calculator step does not provide any way to abort an infinite loop.



Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2015 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

197968 When using the Vision Builder API, closing the connection to a target might not properly terminate background communication processes.



Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2015 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020

207272 "Critical components of Vision Builder AI are missing" error is returned if LabVIEW API support for an earlier version of Vision Builder AI is not installed.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Added: Aug 14, 2020