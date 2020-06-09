This document contains the NI-XNET 20.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI-XNET 20.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|210421
|
Installing New Versions of NI-XNET Full or Runtime Can Break NI-XNET I/O Control Dialogs
If you build an application with a version of LabVIEW that is at least four years old, and install the latest version of NI-XNET, your deployable installer will not contain support for NI-XNET.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 19.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|419486
|
Inserting a USB-850x Device Can Result in an Unusable Device with Internal Errors on Phar Lap
Sometimes when plugging in a USB-8502 on a Phar Lap system, the ports are visible, but XNET internal errors will occur during use.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 17.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|199635
|
NI-XNET CAN FD Sessions (non-BRS) Require CAN FD Baud Rate To Be Set
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 17.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|201375
|
NI-XNET Does Not Import the DBC BO_TX_BU property from DBC files, Prevents a TX frame from Being Mapped to Multiple Transmit ECUs
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 17.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|199608
|
The J1939 Address Claim Procedure Does Not Detect Conflicts Between Two ECUs Running on the Same XNET Interface
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 18.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|199657
|
XNET Read (Frame CAN) Can Return Fewer than the Requested Number of J1939 Frames Without Reporting Error
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 17.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|199702
|
Frame Output Queued Sessions Only Retransmit Cyclic J1939 Frames When Session Starts And When New Data Is Written
J1939 cyclic frames with a payload over 8 bytes only transmit once at start of session, and when data is written to the session. Frames with 8 bytes or less re-transmit at the specified interval, as expected.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 18.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|199696
|
Switching a J1939 Session to a Different ECU Node Name Does Not Use the Address from the New ECU
Switching a J1939 session to a different ECU Node Name does not use the address from the new ECU, even if that ECU has already claimed an address. The node address must be set after the node name to properly configure the session.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 18.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|199741
|
XNET Wait (Transmit Complete) May Cause a Stale FlexRay Frame to Re-transmit If the Transmit Queue Is Already Empty
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 17.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|199598
|
If XNET Read (Frame Raw) Times Out While Reading Ethernet Frames, Frames Successfully Read Are Discarded
If XNET Read (Frame Raw) times out partly through reading Ethernet frames, the subset of frames that were successfully read are discarded and are no longer available from the NI-XNET session.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 19.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|199704
|
727473: XNET Signal Single-Point Output Sessions Always Write Mode 0 Subframes by Default, Even If No Mode 0 Subframe is Present
When creating a signal output single point session containing signals on multiplexed frames, the session always begins transmitting mode zero subframes.
Workaround:
Avoid this issue by writing initial signal values, including the multiplexer signal, prior to starting the session
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 19.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|197052
|
Ethernet PHY State and Port Mode Properties Are Not Reset After NI-XNET Is Reinstalled
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 19.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
Explore Support Content and Product Documentation
Ask the NI Community
Request Support from an Engineer
A valid service agreement may be required, and support options vary by country