The Test Program Development with STS Course delivers hands-on training for setting up and using a Semiconductor Test System (STS) to communicate with a device under test (DUT). The course will follow the typical semiconductor test workflow and milestones, which includes tight interaction with corresponding hardware. After completing this course, a test engineer will be able to use STS tester resources interactively to create, modify, execute, and debug test programs with pre-existing code modules to collect test data and test time reports.
Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) Days
Semiconductor test engineers using or evaluating the NI STS to perform semiconductor production test or high-volume automated device validation
General knowledge of semiconductor test strategies and methods
General computer proficiency
Basic test engineering knowledge
STS Software Bundle
Semiconductor Test System (STS)
Setup and configure an STS to test a mixed-signal semiconductor device
Use STS tester resources to interactively create, modify, execute, and debug a test program using prewritten code modules
Successfully communicate with a DUT
Understand test program architecture, modify it and configure the execution flow
Use the Create STS Project Tool to create an automated sequence
Modify and run a test program and gather the data
Navigate the Operator Interface
Debug devices, signals and test sequences with debug panels
Collect test data and generate test reports
Benchmark test time
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|System Overview
|This lesson introduces the NI Semiconductor Test System (STS).
|
|Exploring NI STS Instrumentation
|This lesson introduces the STS instrumentation and resources, their specifications, functionalities and purposes.
|
|Create STS Project
|This lesson explains how to use the Create STS Project Tool.
|
|Mapping STS Hardware to DUT Pins
|This lesson covers how to create and modify a pin map.
|
|Exploring the Digital Pattern Instrument
|This lesson covers how to perform DUT control and digital tests using the Digital Pattern Editor.
|
|Validating DUT Behavior
|This lesson covers how to bring-up the device, interactively control tester resources, and implement simple tests.
|
|Creating and Bursting Digital Patterns
|This lesson illustrates how to create, load, and burst basic digital patterns.
|
|Exploring the STS Software Development Environment
|This lesson teaches how to add steps to the test sequence or call a prewritten code module.
|
|Configuring Test Program and Steps
|This lesson explains test step templates and how to modify test limits, configure binning, execute test program, and report the results.
|
|Debugging
|This lesson covers how to debug devices, signals, and the test sequence.
|
|Using the STS Operator Interface
|This lesson covers how to run a test program in the operator interface (OI) and acquire socket time.
|