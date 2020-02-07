Strategies for Digital Transformation Success in Aerospace and Defense
Many aerospace and defense (A&D) organizations are pursuing digital transformation initiatives. They're looking to leverage the latest computing, connectivity, and analytics capabilities to increase operational efficiency and improve mission readiness.
Expert Article
5 Reasons Digital Transformations Fail in Aerospace and Defense
Digital transformation efforts have proven risky for A&D companies because only a small percentage of them meet their goals. This short article explains the five biggest reasons digital transformation projects fail and how to reverse the trend by taking new and different approaches.